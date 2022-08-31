Georgina Rodríguez honors Cristiano Ronaldo and their late baby with new tattoos

Georgina Rodríguez surprised her followers with two new tattoos. During their well-deserved vacation in Sardinia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner decided to get two new tattoos with a special meaning.

The first is a little angel holding a moon in his hands. This image could be a tribute to the couple’s late baby, the twin of Bella Esmeralda. The other tattoo seems to be dedicated to Ronaldo.

Rodríguez has been sharing emotional posts of incredible landscapes with which she has related to her baby. Everywhere she goes and snaps a pic, she adds the little angel emoji to represent her late baby and how much she keeps the baby in mind.

For example, at the beginning of summer, the model published the image of sunset accompanied by the angel emoji. Immediately her followers associated her new ink with the baby. “In the skin, soul, and heart,” she wrote.

The second tattoo is a tribute to the great love she feels for Cristiano Ronaldo. Together, they have gone through all kinds of alterations, such as the loss of their son last April or the team changes from Cristiano in the previous six years, from Juventus to Manchester United, the team in which he currently plays.

Georgina and Cristiano have five children: Cristiano Jr, 12; the twins Eva and Mateo, 5; Alana Martina, 4; and Bella Esmeralda, four months.

In May, Georgina made her first public appearance since the tragic loss of her son during labor earlier this year. The 28-year-old girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo made her way to Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Elvis on Wednesday, May 25.

Fans were happy to see Georgina putting on a brave face for this event following her upsetting announcement just last month, when her and Ronaldo revealed that they lost one of their twin babies during childbirth.