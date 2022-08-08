Georgina Rodriguez shares adorable photo of her baby daughter

Georgina Rodriguez is thankful for her baby. The influencer and model shared a new photo of her newborn daughter, showing her taking a nap as she snuggles in some pink and white blankets.

“Bella Esmeralda. My small great blessing,” Rodriguez captioned the post, which shows a close up and one of the clearest looks of her daughter yet. Bella Esmeralda was born this past April and has both of her parents, Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, obsessed with her. The birth was complicated ⁠— Bella Esmeralda was a twin and on the day of her delivery her parents revealed that they lost one of the babies during childbirth. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” wrote Ronaldo on his Instagram. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Rodriguez has shared some photos of her daughter over the past couple of months, but the photo above is the clearest picture yet, showing how much Bella Esmeralda has grown over since her birth.