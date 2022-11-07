Georgina Rodriguez and her kids start Christmas early

Georgina Rodriguez and her children are getting a jump-start on Christmas.

A few days into November, Rodriguez shared some of the highlights of the past month, including some sweet photos of her children (Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Alana, Eva, and Mateo) decorating a large Christmas tree.

©@georginagio



Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s kids

The photos show the kids excited to celebrate Christmas. In one of the images, Cristiano Jr, the eldest, placesc some Christmas decorations on the top part of the tree. The youngest kids stick to the bottom half of the tree, decorating it with Christmas balls and lights.

©@georginagio



Rodriguez joining her kids to help

While the family is getting started with their Christmas prep, is apparent that they’ve opted for traditional Christmas tree decorations, one that matches the decorations placed over the staircase.

