Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are the most influential celebrity couple, according to a new study conducted by KeyOpinionLeaders. Researchers looked at Twitter and Instagram followers for 125 celebrity couples to see who has the most considerable combined online influence.
They found that global football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez take the crown as the most influential celebrity couple, with a combined following of 646.8 million followers - nearly 175 million followers more than the second-place celebrity couple.
