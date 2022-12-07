The couple, who first started dating in late 2016, crossed paths while Rodríguez worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Spain. The pair fell quickly in love and now live with their family of five children in Cascais, Portugal, where they recently purchased a luxury pad that totaled around £17 million.

Their enormous online following is primarily led by Ronaldo’s Instagram page, which recently surpassed 500 million followers in the account’s history for the second time. Rodríguez also holds a prominent place on the platform, with 39.4 million Instagram followers of her own, to contribute to the couples’ overall online following.

“With the 2022 World Cup underway and a recent decision to leave premier league club Manchester United, Ronaldo is perhaps one of the most talked about people in the world right now,” said Ana Codallo, Influencer Officer at KeyOpinionLeaders. “It makes sense that someone so widely recognized places top of the list, alongside partner Georgina Rodríguez, to be crowned as the most influential celebrity couple.