Olympian Laurie Hernandez and Charlotte Drury celebrate their second anniversary

Olympian medalist Laurie Hernandez and fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury took to social media to celebrate the second year of their romance. Both athletes penned sweet tributes to each other alongside never-seen-before snaps of them.

“2 whole years! can u believe it!!” Laurie wrote, while her 26-year-old girlfriend said, “Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person. Happy anniversary bug.”

Their relationship was not a secret; over the past two years, both have shared their adventures with their fans.

Laurie Hernandez and Charlotte Drury attend day 10 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2022 in Queens, New York City.

