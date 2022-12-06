Olympian Laurie Hernandez and Charlotte Drury celebrate their second anniversary

Olympian medalist Laurie Hernandez and fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury took to social media to celebrate the second year of their romance. Both athletes penned sweet tributes to each other alongside never-seen-before snaps of them.
“2 whole years! can u believe it!!” Laurie wrote, while her 26-year-old girlfriend said, “Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person. Happy anniversary bug.”
Their relationship was not a secret; over the past two years, both have shared their adventures with their fans.
Earlier this year, actors and athletes shared their experiences and advice on coping with anxiety and depression, on Nike’s podcast No Off-Season. The show features open and honest conversations between athletes such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Laurie Hernandez, Raven Saunders, and mental health experts, Crisis Text Line’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shairi Turner and Natalia Dayan.
In October, Nike hosted a conversation at the L’Attitude business-based national conference in San Diego, about sport, wellness, culture, and more, proving how the company engages, inspires, and serves the Latino community.
HOLA! USA had the opportunity to attend their breakout session Expanding the Footprint of Wellness: Building a Culture of Belonging & Inclusivity which included Hernandez.
Hernandez is a Puerto Rican mental health advocate, and we had the honor to talk to her about the work she has personally seen Nike do for black and brown communities.
“I’m watching them do this work, and it’s active, it’s through social media, it’s through advertisements, it’s through panels like this or different speaking engagements. So watching, I know there’s a reason why it’s called mental health activism. It’s active; it’s done consistently for a reason. And there was a part of me that thought or wondered- maybe Nike would die down at some point. Maybe they would get tired of this topic,” she told us.
“So I was really happy to know that within the last couple of years and being involved with Nike and the mental health community-this is still ongoing. And it sounds like they continue to keep this conversation open to highlight minorities and to highlight the black and brown community and all people of color to make sure that we’re paying attention to those that maybe we wouldn’t have looked at before,” the athlete continued.