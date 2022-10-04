Laurie Hernandez shares how NIKE is expanding the footprint of wellness in the Latino community

Hernandez is a Puerto Rican mental health advocate, and we had the honor to talk to her about the work she has personally seen Nike do for black and brown communities.



“I’m watching them do this work, and it’s active, it’s through social media, it’s through advertisements, it’s through panels like this or different speaking engagements. So watching, I know there’s a reason why it’s called mental health activism. It’s active, it’s done consistently for a reason. And there was a part of me that thought or wondered- maybe Nike would die down at some point. Maybe they would get tired of this topic,” she told us.

“So I was really happy to know that within the last couple of years and being involved with Nike, and the mental health community-this is still ongoing. And it sounds like they continue to keep this conversation open to highlight minorities and to highlight the black and brown community and all people of color to make sure that we’re paying attention to those that maybe we wouldn’t have looked at before,” the athlete continued.

Someone there to help

One of the things Hernandez was very open about was how she struggled for a brief period after starting school at NYU Tisch. While she struggled with imposter syndrome and post-COVID brain fog, she made the brave decision to reach out to a crisis text line to ask for help.

“I had reached out to a chatline, and I was like, ‘I have imposter syndrome, and I don’t know what I’m doing. Am I actually supposed to be here? Like, maybe it was an accident, I don’t know. There could have been someone else.’ And they’re like, ‘No, you just have to take a deep breath,” she explained.

