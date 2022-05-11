Laurie Hernandez talks about athlete mental health in Nike’s newest podcast ‘No Off-Season’

Conversations among A-listers about mental health have become more common. From actors to athletes, everyone is sharing their experiences and advice on coping with anxiety and depression. To keep the mic open and help destigmatize the topic, Nike has launched the first episode of the new podcast No Off-Season.

The show features open and honest conversations between athletes such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Laurie Hernandez, Raven Saunders, and mental health experts, Crisis Text Line’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shairi Turner and Natalia Dayan.

©Getty Images / HOLA! USA



Karl-Anthony Towns, Laurie Hernandez, Raven Saunders

“The goal of the podcast is to show those facing mental health challenges that they are not alone and that there is strength in asking for help,” Nike’s podcast informed through a press release. “Most of the athletes featured have confronted mental health issues, ones that have posed challenges to their relationships, their identities, and their careers. These empathetic conversations will serve both the communities that need them most and the podcast listeners everywhere.”

According to the sports gear brand, “nearly 1 in 2 (47%) athletes only seek out mental health resources when they experience something traumatic.” Adding that “95% of athletes reported that taking time to pause and reflect each day would make a difference.”

“Mental health is a critical part of our overall personal wellness and fitness,” said Vanessa Garcia-Brito, vice president of communications at Nike. “It is just as important as physical health to realize our full potential – in sport and in life. At Nike, we know that in order for athletes to be successful, it is important to cultivate a healthy mind and body for everyday life,” she said.

“No Off-Season provides a forum to bring more voices into the conversation around mental health and help de-stigmatize asking for support. No one should feel alone,” Garcia-Brito added.

©GettyImages



Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves warms up prior to the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The first episode, hosted by Turner, focuses on Towns’ grief after the loss of his mother due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The athlete opens up about “what he’s learned from dealing with loss, the ways he manages his own self-worth, and how he hopes to enhance the mental health of his entire community.”

Episodes of No Off-Season will be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.