How Nike is fueling a more diverse future in design and innovation

Hispanic Heritage Month is over, but that doesn’t mean Nike is going to stop supporting the Latino community. HOLA! had the opportunity to attend a series of Nike-led conversations around sport, wellness, culture, and more at the L’Attitude business-based national conference in San Diego, where we learned more about their commitment.

We recently shared a story with former olympian Laurie Hernandez, touching on how the brand is expanding the footprint of wellness in the Latino community, but they are also fueling a more diverse future in design and innovation.

During a chat between Nike CEO John Donahoe and L’Attitude Co-Founder Sol Trujillo, Donahoe welcomed our 2022 Latina Powerhouse Monica Gil to the stage.

Gil joined the Nike, Inc, Board of Directors, as their first Latina Director, making history. “The Latino community plays a critical role in shaping the future of Nike’s business and the future of the sport. Our commitment to engage and serve the community is not limited to a day or month, it is year-round,” said Donahoe during the chat.

©Nike



Monica Gil and John Donahoe

Following the chat, we enjoyed a conversation with Nike Executives & athletes to learn how Nike is fueling the pipeline of diverse talent to best serve the future of all sports and athletes. We had the opportunity to talk to Blanca Gonzalez, VP of North America Product Merchandising, about what it meant for her to see Gil added to the board.

©Nike



Blanca Gonzalez

“When I looked at her, and I saw her come in, I mean, I, got choked up because I’ve been in this since I started. Since day one, I’ve been very committed, to really showing the power of our community, and especially Latinas, and to see her be part of the board for me is magical,” she said.

“I think she’s gonna do great for all of us. And it was just a sign of inspiration and hope, and also to be in a company that really believes in us. We always talk about being seen, and sometimes we don’t feel that way, and for an organization to value us as people and also as consumers means a lot to us, to me especially,” she continued.