Georgina Rodríguez pampers Cristiano Ronaldo with a luxurious Christmas gift

Georgina Rodríguez splurged big on her Christmas gift for her partner Cristiano Ronaldo. The model surprised the father of her kids with a Rolls Royce Dawn 2022, reportedly valued at about 356,000 dollars.

The impressive car reaches 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds with a maximum speed of 250 km/h. It features a 10.5-inch screen and comes with a retractable roof that only takes 22 seconds to open — perfect for summer days!

“Thank you my love,” Ronaldo wrote on a separate Instagram story showing his new ride.

Santa Claus brought more gifts

Georgina’s video also shows a person dressed in a Santa Claus costume opening gifts with the whole family. The clip features the kids excited for their gifts, which included tricycles and a video game device.

Days ahead of Christmas, Rodríguez looked back at the moments that shaped her year. She had a rocky year, which included the sad loss of her newborn son, Ángel, who is Bella Esmeralda’s twin.

“This year has been the most difficult of my life. The happiest moment has become the saddest and will be with us for life,” she told Elle Spain.

The 28-year-old model from Buenos Aires, Argentina, who shares two kids with the soccer player, and is raising his previous ones, also shared details of her day-to-day life, including how her life changed after becoming Ronaldo’s partner.

Although she makes headlines constantly for her fashion choices and alleged turmoil with family members and other celebs, Georgina assures she lives a simple life and not everything the world thinks is a reality.