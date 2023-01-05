Julia Fox says Kanye West doesn’t know her full name despite having dated

Julia Fox is sharing more details about her previous romantic relationship with Kanye West. The actress revealed during a recent interview with Andy Cohen, that she doesn’t think the rapper knows her full name, despite having dated and attending multiple events together in 2022.

“We were literally together for like a minute,” Julia explained to Andy during one of the segments of Watch What Happens Live. “I don’t think he even knows my full name or anything,” she added.

“You don’t think he knows your full name? Julia Fox,” Andy said, to which she confirmed that she has a middle name. He also asked the actress if she had ever role-played as “Kanye’s dominatrix,” while dating him.

“I think he would have liked that, but it just never got there,” she said. This is not the first time Julia talks about her failed relationship with the rapper, previously explaining that she had the idea to help Kim Kardashian by getting Kanye distracted, as they were involved in major controversy at the time.

“I had this thought and I was like ‘maybe I can get him off Kim’s case.’ like maybe I can get him to like me, like distract him, and I knew if anyone could do it, it’s me, Because when I set my mind to something I do it,’” she said.

“We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood, for education, it was really beautiful guys,” Julia previously admitted. “I was like ‘I wanna help him’ but anyways, I was delusional. I thought I could help him.”