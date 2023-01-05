Kim Kardashian and North West dance to Taylor Swift’s song ‘Shake It Off’ despite longtime feud

Kim Kardashian is having fun with her 9-year-old daughter North West, showing off their dance moves and lip-synching to Taylor Swift’s hit song ‘Shake It Off.’

Fans of the reality star remember Kim’s feud with Taylor back in 2016, after her ex-husband Kanye West released a song with a “strong misogynistic message,” as detailed by Taylor herself. However Kim would go on to post clips of a phone call between Kanye and Taylor at the time, in which she apparently gave permission to the rapper to release the song.

It seems the celebrity feud has been left in the past and both Kim and Taylor have moved on from the controversy. The mother-daughter can be seen enjoying the song in their new TikTok, singing all the lyrics and coordinating their dance moves.

“Once a swiftie always a swiftie,” one person commented, in reference to a previous interview, in which Kim reveals that her favorite song at the moment was ‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift. “We ALL saw Kim trying to get into Taylor’s good graces coming after the kanye split,” someone else commented.

North has been having a lot of fun on TikTok, recently posting one doing a prank on her 4-year-old sibling Chicago. Using a filter that warps faces, North covered Chicago’s eyes before she rubbed her face and made the big reveal.

But the 4-year-old looked unbothered and started dancing until North pointed out what was wrong with her face. It’s an adorably harmless prank since Chicago handled it well and was laughing along.