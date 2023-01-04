Kim Kardashian’s natural hair isn’t as long as you might think [PHOTO]

Are you curious about Kim Kardashian’s hair? We all know celebrities have many tricks to constantly change their looks, from wigs to hair extensions; Hollywood’s biggest stars use them all.

Recently, Kardashian showed her natural hair during a TikTok video alongside her eldest daughter North West.

©Kim and North





The mom of four is back to her signature dark hair, but before the transition, Kim appears sitting with her hair wet showing her natural hair length.

©Kim and North





Kim Kardashian went blonde for the 2022 Met Gala in May to pair it with the Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress she wore on the red carpet. During an episode of HULU’s The Kardashian, her hair stylist revealed he had hours to turn Kim’s dark hue into platinum.

Kardashian told Interview magazine that her change was temporary, but she will enjoy it for a while. “I am keeping it for a little bit,” she said. “I feel like in the fall; I’ll go dark just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different.”