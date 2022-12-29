2022 has been an excellent year for journalist and philanthropist Lauren Sanchez. From helping her boyfriend, Jeff Bezos announced that he donated $123 million via his “Day One Fund” to help end homelessness in the United States, to her days in Tanzania watching the wildlife and protecting nature, in addition to visiting migrant children in newly-built educational spaces in Mexico or empowering female business owners selling goods in the nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market, Sanchez definitely can do it all.

But besides all the fantastic things she does to impact the world positively, her sense of style is also undeniable. Her glam is always impeccable; whether she is grabbing dinner in Malibu or making cookies in her kitchen, the 52-year-old Albuquerque native keeps loyal to a fashion-forward style.

Find below Lauren Sanchez’s top 2022 looks