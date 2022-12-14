Drake’s new diamond necklace is made from 42 engagement rings he once thought about using

Drake is revealing the special meaning behind his new diamond necklace, and now we have even more questions. The talented singer is showing the incredible necklace with “351.38 carats in diamonds,” which is actually made from “42 engagement rings,” that he once thought about giving women he used to date.

The Canadian rapper now has a new piece of jewelry titled ‘Previous Engagements,’ after “all the times he thought about it but never did it,” in reference to all the potential proposals for engagement that did not happen.

Jewelry designer Alex Moss gave some insight about the creation of the piece, revealing that it was “an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection.” He also explained that the “monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold.”

And while the price of the necklace was not revealed, fans started to speculate about the amount of money Drake spent. “350 + carats over 42 diamonds so something like 8 carats a piece? Assuming you’re using vs1+ this piece is somewhere in the $4-6M range?” one person wrote, adding that the piece should be called “HER LOSS.”

Someone else commented, “So who was the 2 big stones for ??? You should call this piece ‘UNLUCKY LADIES.’” The identity of the women remains unclear, but some online users think it could be about Rihanna, SZA, Julia Fox, Tyra Banks, Rashida Jones, Nicki Minaj, among others.