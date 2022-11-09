Condé Nast, the global mass media company that publishes Vogue magazine, has filed a lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake cover to promote their new album, Her Loss.

According to the 30-page lawsuit, the “widespread promotional campaign” is “built entirely” on the use of Vogue’s trademarks. The publisher argues that the fabricated cover makes people believe both rappers feature in a recent or upcoming magazine issue.

©Condé Nast lawsuit



Vogue magazine is suing Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake cover to promote their new album

Condé Nast is asking for at least $4 million in reparation for the damages or profits from their album. The media company also requested a temporary restraining order so the rappers couldn’t publicize the fake magazine cover.

“All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Condé Nast,” said Condé Nast in the lawsuit, describing it as a counterfeit issue.

The lawsuit also mentions that Drake and 21 Savage thanked Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for the “love and support on this historical moment.”

©GettyImages



Anna Wintour attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.

“Vogue magazine and its Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion, and have not endorsed it in any way,” the document reads.

According to the publisher, they sued the rappers due to their “flippant disregard.” Their trademark infringement “have left it with no choice but to commence this action.”