BTS beats out Taylor Swift and Drake with this decade’s most Billboard hits

BTS have come out on top on this decades’ Billboard Hot 100. The South Korean band has achieved the most number one hits over the past ten years, scoring six number one spots.

The news were shared on Billboard’s official Twitter account, which also highlighted other runner ups like Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

©GettyImages



BTS at the Grammy awards.

While the announcement tracked all of the Billboard charts that hit the top 100 over the last decade, BTS released all of their hits over the past couple of years. In 2020, BTS got their first Number 1 Billboard song with “Savage Love”, their partnership with Jason Derulo. They followed it with “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On,” with both tracks released that same year.

In 2021, they released “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” their collaboration with Coldplay, with both charting Number One for a week.

Despite their astronomical success, BTS will be taking a break in the near future. Jin, one of the band members, will be enlisting for his mandatory military service, which lasts around two years.

Other members of the band are planning on releasing solo albums as well. Per the CEO of HYBE, the entertainment company that manages BTS, V, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook will be releasing records in the coming year.

BTS plans to reconvene in 2025.