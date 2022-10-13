Bad Bunny is nominated for eight American Music Awards

Bad Bunny leads the American Music Awards race with eight nominations. He was also nominated for artist of the year, a first for his career.

Following him closely behind are Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift, with six nominations each.

Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Halsey at 2019’s American Music Awars.

The AMAs will be hosted on November 20th, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show is one of the most viewed music awards programs on television. Last year, the show had over 46 million interactions on social.

The AMAs are determined entirely by fan interaction, with the nominees selected due to Billbord charts, streaming, sales, and radio airplay, intended to reflect the music that was most listened over the course of the year in the country.

Other figures that received several nominations include Adele, The Weeknd, and Harry Styles, with five nods each. In the case of Latinos, fan favorites like Rosalia, Anitta, J Balvin and more earned nominations, even if they were all restrained within Latin categories.

Scroll down to have a look at the full list of nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR