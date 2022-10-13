Bad Bunny is nominated for eight American Music Awards

Bad Bunny leads the American Music Awards race with eight nominations. He was also nominated for artist of the year, a first for his career.
Following him closely behind are Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift, with six nominations each.
The AMAs will be hosted on November 20th, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show is one of the most viewed music awards programs on television. Last year, the show had over 46 million interactions on social.
The AMAs are determined entirely by fan interaction, with the nominees selected due to Billbord charts, streaming, sales, and radio airplay, intended to reflect the music that was most listened over the course of the year in the country.
Other figures that received several nominations include Adele, The Weeknd, and Harry Styles, with five nods each. In the case of Latinos, fan favorites like Rosalia, Anitta, J Balvin and more earned nominations, even if they were all restrained within Latin categories.
Scroll down to have a look at the full list of nominees:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
- Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Adele, “Easy On Me”
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Adele, “30”
- Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”
- Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
- Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”
- Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
- The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE POP SONG
- Adele, “Easy On Me”
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
- Carrie Underwood, “Denim & Rhinestones”
- Luke Combs, “Growin’ Up”
- Cody Johnson, “Human: The Double Album”
- Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
- Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
- Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
- Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
- Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
- Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
- Future, “I Never Liked You”
- Gunna, “DS4EVER”
- Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
- Lil Durk, “7220”
- Polo G, “Hall of Fame 2.0”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
- Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
- Jack Harlow, “First Class”
- Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
- Latto, “Big Energy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
- Brent Faiyaz
- Chris Brown
- Givéon
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
- Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
- Drake, “Honestly, Nevermind”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
- Summer Walker, “Still Over It”
- The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
- Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
- Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
- SZA, “I Hate U”
- Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza Y Su Esencia
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
- Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”
- Farruko, “La 167”
- J Balvin, “Jose”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa”
- Rosalía, “Motomami”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Becky G x Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Karol G, “Provenza”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
- Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
- Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
- Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
- Måneskin, “Beggin’”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
- Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”
- Ghost, “Impera”
- Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1”
- Machine Gun Kelly, “mainstream sellout”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited Love”
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
- Anne Wilson
- For King & Country
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
- CeCe Winans
- DOE
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- Tamela Mann
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
- Diplo
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
- “Elvis”
- “Encanto”
- “Sing 2”
- “Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow x Together
- Twice