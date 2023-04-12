Kim Kardashian will attend the MET gala despite doubts regarding her invitation

Kim Kardashian won’t be skipping this year’s most stylish event. Sources confirm that Kim remains on the Met gala’s guest list and will be attending despite speculation surrounding the Kardashians invitation to the show.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at last year’s Met Gala

Page Six spoke with a source that confirms Kim’s attendance to the this year’s show, which will be take place in May. Earlier this year, it was reported that the Met gala wouldn’t be inviting any of the Kardashians to the event, with Vogue’s editor in chief Anna Wintour reportedly paring down the guest list.

While Kim will be in attendance, it’s unknown if her sisters made the cut. Page Six claims that another one of her siblings is also invited, with the publication speculating that it’ll be Kendall.

The entire Kardashian family has attended the event several times, with Kim attending more Met galas than all of them. She made her debut in the year 2013, when she was accompanied by Kanye West. Last year, she attended the event with a Marilyn Monroe dress and her hair blonde. She was accompanied by Pete Davidson.

©GettyImages



Kim and Kanye West at the Met Gala in 2023

This year’s Met Gala will take place on May 1st. While there’s no word of Kim Kardashian’s outfit or the designers that she’d be collaborating with, the evening’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” with the evening paying tribute to his genius.

"At its heart the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two dimensional drawings into three dimensional garments," said Andrew Bolton, the Met’s curator, to WWD. "We could not do a traditional retrospective. For one thing, I think Karl would have hated that."