Is Drake dissing Kanye West in his new song? ‘Search and Rescue’ Comes out at midnight

Drake is making headlines ahead of the upcoming release of his new song, ‘Search and Rescue.’ The song drops at midnight, and it seems to sample a clip of Kim Kardashian talking about her divorce from Kanye West on The Kardashians. Drake previewed it over the weekend on SiriusXM’s “The Fry Yiy Show,“ per ET. The song’s cover art also includes a Kim look alike.



Drake posted the single’s cover Thursday, announcing that the song would be released at midnight. People think the girl in the photo wearing a motorcycle helmet was eerily similar to a photo Kardashian posted at a go-cart facility in Japan earlier this week.

The snippet of the new track kicks off with a sample of Kardashian on the season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She is talking to Kris Jenner about her now-ex, saying she “didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy.”



Drake’s father Dennis Graham, commented on TMZ’s Instagram post saying people were just trying to start drama. “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song. Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?” he wrote.

Meanwhile, following his antisemitic cancellation, Ye seems to want to be left alone with his new ‘wife,’ Bianca Censori.

Drake and Kanye’s beef goes way back to 2018 and it’s speculated that Drake and Kardashian were romantically involved.

Ye even tried to leak the Canadian rapper’s address back in November. The only problem was that the address of the mansion is public information.

They both also dated Julia Fox. The actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she dished on the best date she’s ever been on with a celebrity.

According to Fox, on the date, she flew on a private jet, “cuddled on the private jet, landed, and got some Chanel bags.” “It was just great,” she said with a smug smile.

When pressed by Cohen on who it was she replied, “I can’t say. I really, really, can’t say, but it was obviously an A-lister.”

Twitter started buzzing that it was likely Drake, and Cohen asked the question again from their perspective. Fox, smiled proudly, acted coy, and said, “Maybe.”