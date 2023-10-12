Drake’s son Adonis gets birthday tribute from his mom

Drake’s son, Adonis, is celebrating his 6th birthday. His mom, Sophie Brusseaux, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram celebrating his day and sharing some adorable photos with her followers.

The photo shows various photos of baby Adonis, including one where he’s covered in paint and looks like he’s struggling. The other two images show him alongside his mother, smiling for the camera. “Happy birthday to my favorite human that I co-created 6 years ago already.. god bless you my son,” she wrote in her native French.

Adonis is often featured on his father’s projects. Last week, he appeared in the music video for “8AM in Charlotte,” one of Drake’s songs from his new record “FOR ALL THE DOGS”.

Adonis designed the cover of his dad’s new record

Adonis’ contributions to his dad music aren’t limited to music videos. He designed the cover art of the record, which shows a drawing of a dog in a black background. While the dog’s shape is in white, Adonis added some red eyes to his work. “Cover by Adonis,” shared Drake following the release of the artwork.

Drake has often discussed his son and how much he wants to protect him from the media and the outside world. "I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," he said to Lil Wayne on the radio show “Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne.” "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket ... I just wanted to free myself of that."

Related Video: Ariana Grande to pay $1.25 million to ex-husband amid divorce Loading the player...