Drake shares ‘core memory’ with his proud mom Sandi Graham

Drake has millions of fans, but the proudest is probably his mom. The woman who birthed one of the biggest singers in the world is Sandi Graham, and she has always been there for her son. On Wednesday, the Canadian rapper shared a photo on Instagram of Sandi, who attended his show with J. Cole at KeyBank Center in New York on Tuesday.

Sandi had what is sure to be amazing seats for her son’s show. She happily smiled while holding her cell phone with a recently sent text. The singer zoomed into the phone for the second slide to see the text which read, “I always cry when I come to his concerts... I’m so proud.”

“Posting this as a forever core memory” Drake captioned the photo.

Drake has always shown love for his mom - he even has a tattoo of her initials below his left eye.

Who is Sandi?

Drakes’s mom was born on January 28, 1960, and is a former teacher and florist. She welcomed Drake, whose real name is Audrey Drake Graham, on October 24, 1986, in Toronto, Canada, with his father, Dennis Graham.

They met at a Toronto nightclub where Dennis, a Memphis-born musician, was performing with Jerry Lee Lewis in the early ’80s. Sandi offered him a cigarrette at the bar when she heard him asking the bartender for one. He moved to Toronta and they got married in June 1985, before welcoming Drake the following October.

The couple split when Drake was five years old, and Drake has opened up in the past about his childhood. “It’s the same shit how I used to say everybody thinks I went to some private school and my family was rich. Maybe it’s my fault. Maybe I haven’t talked enough about it, but I didn’t grow up happy. I wasn’t in a happy home,” he told Complex.

Sandi reportedly suffered from osteoporosis and joint pain and was at one point bedridden. “My mother was very sick. We were very poor, like broke. The only money I had coming in was off of Canadian TV, which isn’t that much money when you break it down,” the former Degrassi star said.

“My mother happens to be a Jewish woman. She wanted the best for her family. She found us a half of a house we could live in. The other people had the top half, we had the bottom half. I lived in the basement, my mom lived on the first floor. It was not big, it was not luxurious. It was what we could afford,” he told the outlet.

Despite his parent’s separation, things between the former couple seem to be peaceful. For Sandi’s 75th birthday, Dennis was there to celebrate.

The former couple are now the grandparents to Drake’s 6-year-old Adonis, who he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

