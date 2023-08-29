Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner appear to be genuinely smitten with each other. Recently, all eyes were on Bad Bunny as he was rocking a delicate chain necklace with a “K” charm. This subtle yet profound fashion statement served as another confirmation of the rapper’s affection for Kendall. The accessory’s symbolism sparked discussions, inviting onlookers to unravel the story behind their romance.

©Bad Bunny



Bad Bunny wears a silver necklace with a ‘K’ charm rumored to be owned by Kendall Jenner

Recently, the pair attended a Drake concert, and caught the attention of fans and media. Their appearance together sparked curiosity and conversation, leading many to speculate that they may have a romantic connection, especially since they were seen hugging.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have been dropping hints that suggest they have a deeper connection since their public appearances. One notable example is Bad Bunny openly enjoying Kendall’s 818 Tequila. Another charming instance occurred when Bad Bunny playfully referred to Kendall Jenner as “mami” in a video shared on Instagram.

Bad Bunny’s sweet gesture comes after Jenner shed light on her dating philosophy. “I love really hard, and I love without apology,” Kendall told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview. “I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye.”

The model and Kardashians star explained, “I will always fight for relationships. I’ve been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off,” adding, “I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me at that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance.”