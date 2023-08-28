Bad Bunny recently made his fans go crazy, after posting a rare photo dump on his Instagram account. The Puerto Rican singer is known for keeping his personal life private, including his romantic relationship with Kendall Jenner and details about his everyday life.

However, he is also known for updating his fans and followers on his fitness journey over the years. From his photoshoots, to mirror selfies and crop top moments, here are some of the most viral moments when Bad Bunny got all the attention for showing off his incredible physique.