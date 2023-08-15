How Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s romance has ‘grown stronger’ against all odds

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue their romantic relationship. The couple first started dating in February, with fans doubting the rumors of their love after it was reported that the pair were spotted together in Beverly Hills, on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

And while many had mixed reactions about the romantic rumors, as Bad Bunny was previously linked to Gabriela Berlingeri, while Kendall was in an on-and-off relationship with Devin Booker, it seems the pair have now crossed the six-month mark, and they continue to be crazy about each other.

Another reason why fans didn’t think the couple would be a match, was because they seemed to not share many things in common, which also proved to be wrong as they have been spotted on multiple outings, recently sharing some PDA at Drake’s concert in Los Angeles, going on vacation together (most recently in Puerto Rico), attending basketball games, and exclusive fashion events.

Bad Bunny also seems to have a good relationship with the Kardashians, previously seen with them at the Met Gala, and recently spotted having a friendly interaction with Kim Kardashian in a new viral video. Now a close source to the pair has revealed to Us Weekly all about their romantic relationship. “Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” the source explained.

“Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship,” the insider said to the publication, adding that their “connection has grown even stronger.”

The singer recently revealed that he prefers to keep his personal life private during an interview with Rolling Stone. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he said. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”