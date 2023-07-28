Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny shut down breakup rumors with a recent trip to Idaho and a sushi date

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny recently found themselves at the center of speculations about their relationship status. Many thought the couple had parted ways; however, the dynamic duo has just shut down those break-up rumors with their recent getaway to the picturesque mountains of Idaho.

The couple decided to take a break from their busy schedules and escape to the serene beauty of nature. According to several publications, their romantic retreat was the perfect way to keep enjoying each other’s company.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other,” an Entertainment Tonight source says. “Things are definitely progressing between them. Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing.”

The pair are “still keeping things light,” but they’re “both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple.”

Unfortunately for the fans, Paparazzi was not in the area to capture if the couple holding hands while hiking through the breathtaking landscapes of Idaho. Still, Kendall might have to enjoy every moment together with her effortlessly chic style and Bad Bunny, bringing his signature coolness to the outdoors.

While the world anxiously awaits adorable selfies showing off their undeniable bond, the lovebirds ended their adventurous day in the mountains. They flew back to California, where they were captured having a casual sushi date at a local restaurant.

Bad Bunny neither confirms nor denies his romance with Kendall Jenner

During a June interview with Rolling Stone, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican global sensation said he would not entertain media and social media chatter even though he knew eventually, people would see the truth. “I know something is going to come out,” the performer told the publication in a cover story.

“I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he said. Refusing to go into details, Bad Bunny simply said: “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Pregnancy rumors surrounding Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

The internet has been going crazy for the latest pregnancy rumors surrounding Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. And while many didn’t know how the rumor first started, viewers of The Kardashians quickly found out that it all had to do with a clip in the reality show where a producer asks the supermodel about the pregnancy without additional context.

The episode shows Kendall confirming a pregnancy. However, she admits she is talking about her horse, who was expecting at the time. “I’m not pregnant,” she added. “You heard it here first.” Back in November 2022, Kendall revealed that her horse would be having a baby via surrogate. “I just got the news,” she said at the time sharing her excitement.

The interpreter of “El Apagón” and Kendall were first linked over three months ago and have been seen together or near each other on several occasions, including the 2023 Met gala, and a mini vacation in Puerto Rico.