Listen to Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and more in Tainy’s new album

Tainy’s awaited new record is finally out. “DATA” takes advatange of Tainy’s influence and legacy with the music industry, featuring collaborations with some of the biggest names in reggaeton.

The record features collaborations with Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Daddy Yankee, Skrillex, and more, and is inspired by one of Tainy’s favorite animes, “Ghost in the Shell.” Hiromasa Ogura, the artist responsible for the art direction of the film, designed the cover art for “DATA” and also served as an inspiration for moody and tech driven record.

“In our world, human interaction is disappearing. Organic connections, nature, and our form of communication are being replaced by technology,” said Tainy in conversation with Variety. He shared that he wanted to “pay homage” to some of the people that gave him a chance when he was younger, like Daddy Yankee.

“Daddy Yankee has always been a top artist for me he was working on his own project at the time and said, ‘I know, you’re doing your project as well so if you want to get this done, it has to be in the next couple days,’ because he’s retiring. But for him to give me that chance to figure it out and have my track turn out even more amazing… it feels great,” he said.

Tainy also discussed his relationship with Bad Bunny, calling him one of the “best artists in the world.” “We have a great connection creatively,” he said. “The kind where we don’t really have to go back and forth that much in terms of feeling that we’re not on the same page. It’s just feeding off each other in making what we feel sounds amazing to us,” he said.