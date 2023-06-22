Bad Bunny’s ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff pulled from Sony Pictures’ release schedule

El Muerto, the highly anticipated Spider-Man spinoff starring Bad Bunny, has been pulled from Sony Pictures’ release schedule. According to Deadline, the movie has been removed from the upcoming release dates due to complications caused by the ongoing writers’ strike and the singer’s tour schedule.

While the film is still in development, its release now hangs in the balance, leaving fans worried and disappointed. As informed by People, when reached for comment, a rep for Sony Pictures had no further information to share, while representatives for Bad Bunny remained unavailable for comment.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny celebrates his victory on the ring during the WWE Backlash at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on May 06, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This news is incredibly disheartening, as Bad Bunny had expressed his excitement for the role, stating that bringing the character of El Muerto to life would be “epic.”

Bad Bunny reportedly said he “love(s)” the character of El Muerto. “It’s the perfect role, to me. It will be epic,” he said, according to ET.

“To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible ... so exciting,” the Puerto Rican star told Variety. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be the first-ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny speaks onstage during the CinemaCon opening night and Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Marvel, El Muerto follows the story of Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, a pro wrestler whose powers have been passed down by ancestry in a mask that gives him superhuman strength. During CinemaCon, Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch suggested Bad Bunny would play the role of an antihero inheriting his father’s power.

Despite the setback, we remain hopeful that this project will eventually see the light of day and deliver the excitement and entertainment that fans eagerly anticipate.

While we wait for the film, Bad Bunny continues to make history. The music video for his hit song “El Apagón” was shortlisted for Cannes Lions Awards in the category of Excellence in Music Video and Entertainment.

The announcement was made by Kacho Lopez Mari, the project’s director.“El Apagón is on the shortlist for the Excellence in Music Video and Entertainment category at the Cannes Lions Awards,” he wrote in Spanish. “Bad Bunny, thank you for your vision, your ideas, and for counting on us to present those ideas to the world.”