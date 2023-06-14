Bad Bunny breaks silence on pregnancy rumors with Kendall Jenner: ‘Makes me sad’

Bad Bunny is sharing his thoughts about the recent pregnancy rumors with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner. The Puerto Rican singer says he is “used to” dealing with the media attention and the speculations regarding his personal life. However, he is the “only one who knows” what is really happening in his relationship.

During his recent interview with Yahoo, the singer took a moment to talk about the attention he has received amid his relationship with the supermodel, as fans seem to be following their every move, and many rumors have circulated online, including their alleged split and pregnancy. “I think that has always existed, and will always exist,” he said about the comments.

“It’s funny. It makes me sad, and it’s pitiful at the same time — not for me, but more for the people [who spread gossip], because it’s funny to see how they talk with confidence. It’s like, ‘What a fool; they have no idea about anything.’ And you laugh too. It’s like, ‘Really, how is that possible?’ But I think you get used to it with time,” he explained to the publication.

Benito says that “It’s not the first time” he has to face rumors of that same nature. “When one is exposed to fame and to this environment, well, now anyone can say whatever they want about you,” he continued. “But the antidote is to be secure about who you are and enjoy life as much as I do. Because at the end of the day, I am the only one who knows, and the only one clear about what I feel.”