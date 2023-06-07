©Yulia Gorbachenko/Instagram
Kylie and Kendall Jenner are ready for summer with the sexiest fashion trends: See Pics

The simple and chic look is just one of Kylie’s recent sultry yet sophisticated outfits.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are getting ready for summer. The two famous sisters are showing off their style in two of the most sultry fashion trends for summer 2023.

The supermodel looked stunning in a recent photo shoot for FWRD, showcasing the new stylish bathing suits, including a two-piece underboob-baring cutout bikini and an asymmetrical red swim set.

©YULIA GORBACHENKO FOR FRWD

Kendall modeled the two summer looks and posed for the camera, showing her incredible figure in another striped Jean Paul Gaultier set. However, the fan-favorite bikini was the cut-out swimsuit. “Heating things up this summer!” the brand commented.

©YULIA GORBACHENKO FOR FRWD

Meanwhile, Kylie took to Instagram to share a more casual look paired with low-rise jeans. “Need summer now,” the businesswoman wrote, posting a series of selfies wearing an off-white bandeau bra that showed her toned abs.

©Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The reality star paired the look with chunky silver rings and bracelets, and black sunglasses. The simple and chic look is just one of Kylie’s recent sultry yet sophisticated outfits, as she recently shared all of her ensembles during her Paris getaway, including a white Ferragamo dress, a two-piece set by Maximilian Davis and a black minidress by Bottega Veneta.

©Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The two stars seem to be having the perfect summer, both having a very busy schedule, with Kylie launching her new makeup products and Kendall starring in her KJ x FWRD fashion campaign. The pair have also had some entertaining moments in the new season of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’

