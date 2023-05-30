Kylie Jenner turns up the heat in leather outfit: More of her stunning looks in Paris

Kylie Jenner showed her impeccable fashion style in Paris. The 25-year-old businesswoman wore a sexy and sophisticated all-leather ensemble to Beyoncé’s concert, pairing the sheer backless dress with black vinyl boots, and matching gloves.

The reality star had a lot of fun with her friends, looking stunning with soft makeup glam, minimal jewelry, and black sunglasses. The star-studded event was part of Kylie’s Paris getaway, with many other celebrities and A-List actors in attendance, including Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Kris Jenner, Lenny Kravitz, and more.

Kylie decided to change things around and showed more of her outfits for the following days. The star looked elegant in an all-white ensemble, including a long Alaïa dress paired with matching Loewe stiletto sandals and a white purse.

She also stepped out in a black minidress by Bottega Veneta, accessorizing with Lanvin leather heels and black sunglasses. Kylie kept it simple and chic with another white look, featuring a two-piece set by Maximilian Davis, black heels, and Gucci sunnies.

Fashion lovers are praising Kylie’s looks in Paris, while some others are speculating that she might have been inspired by Sophia Richie’s style, described as “old money” and “quiet luxury.” For her final outfit, Kylie was spotted wearing a white Ferragamo dress, which featured a matching hood. She also wore black stiletto heels and a small white purse.