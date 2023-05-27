Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kim Kardashian, Peso Pluma, Shakira, and more

The holiday weekend is here! It’s been a wild week with celebrity news, like Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ engagement, the tragic passing of Tina Turner, and more. If it’s been a hard week for you, get ready for the weekend by checking out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner pregames Beyoncé’s show in France on a bus with friends.
@kyliejenner
renaissance tour baby♬ HEATED - Beyoncé
2. Lele Pons
Lele Pons walks in on one of the cutest couples, Ganasconcanas.
@lelepons Latin grandparents 2023🔥🇻🇪 @ganasconcanas ♬ original sound - Lele Pons
3. Shakira
Shakira shows off her impressive surfing skills.
@shakira Si no hay olas se hacen! #surf♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim
4. Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian shared a video directed by her daughter True.
@khloékardashian
Directed by lil True♬ Wipe Me Down (feat. Foxx, Webbie & Lil Boosie) [Remix] - Boosie BadAzz & Webbie
5. Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma wears socks by the pool and teases his new song, “Bye.”
6. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shares a list of what she’s looking for in a man.
7. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato shares a rock version of her old song, “”Cool for the Summer.”
@ddlovato
GO TELL YOUR MOTHER♬ Cool for the Summer Rock Version - Demi Lovato
8. Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas reminisces on the pop tart commercial he did with Ne-Yo.
@joejonas Shoutout @NE-YO ♬ So Sick - Ne-Yo
9. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus shows what’s in her purse.
@mileycyrus In The Bag with @British Vogue ♬ original sound - Miley Cyrus
10. Lizzo
Lizzo starts a new serious where she encourages people to get up and start their day.