Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kim Kardashian, Peso Pluma, Shakira, and more

What’s in Miley’s purse?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

The holiday weekend is here! It’s been a wild week with celebrity news, like Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ engagement, the tragic passing of Tina Turner, and more. If it’s been a hard week for you, get ready for the weekend by checking out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner pregames Beyoncé’s show in France on a bus with friends.

@kyliejenner

renaissance tour baby

♬ HEATED - Beyoncé

2. Lele Pons

Lele Pons walks in on one of the cutest couples, Ganasconcanas.

@lelepons Latin grandparents 2023🔥🇻🇪 @ganasconcanas ♬ original sound - Lele Pons

3. Shakira

Shakira shows off her impressive surfing skills.

@shakira Si no hay olas se hacen! #surf♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

4. Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian shared a video directed by her daughter True.


5. Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma wears socks by the pool and teases his new song, “Bye.”


6. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares a list of what she’s looking for in a man.


7. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato shares a rock version of her old song, “”Cool for the Summer.”


8. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas reminisces on the pop tart commercial he did with Ne-Yo.


9. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus shows what’s in her purse.

@mileycyrus In The Bag with @British Vogue ♬ original sound - Miley Cyrus


10. Lizzo

Lizzo starts a new serious where she encourages people to get up and start their day.


