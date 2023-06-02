Kylie Jenner’s family approve Timothée Chalamet romance: ‘Different’ from others

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have taken a new step in their relationship. The new celebrity couple is getting to know each other more, and it seems like the Hollywood star has even met the famous Kardashian-Jenner family.

A close source to the pair revealed to Us Weekly that the family is happy for the reality star and thinks he is “different” from other people Kylie has dated in the past. “Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” the insider said to the publication.

“They both have incredibly busy schedules, they initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting [and] etc since they couldn’t always make time to see each other,” the source continued, explaining that despite their professional commitments they have made it work and their romance is growing stronger.

It was also revealed that they have solidified “their bond” as time passed, which made Kylie decide to introduce the actor to her family. “Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the source added.

“He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”