Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game©GettyImages
Celebrity couples

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny go on a casual date with coordinated outfits

This isn’t the first time they’ve been seen wearing matching outfits in public

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted having brunch together in Beverly Hills. They appeared to be coordinating their outfits by wearing a similar color palette. The 27-year-old model was seen sporting an oversized leather jacket over a fitted muscle tank, complemented by jeans and white sneakers.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper wore a cream-colored hoodie, green khaki pants, a blue baseball cap, and white sneakers.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny©GrosbyGroup
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

This isn’t the first time they’ve been seen wearing matching outfits in public. They also showed up at the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors playoff game wearing similar shoes.

Kendall rocked a basic white cropped tank top with a camel micro mini skirt. The reality tv personality completed the look with snakeskin calf-high boots, while Bad Bunny also sported snakeskin boots, a white collared shirt, and a black leather jacket.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game©GettyImages

The interpreter of “El Apagón” and Kendall were first linked over two months ago and have been seen together or near each other on several occasions, including the 2023 Met gala. Most recently, they enjoyed a mini vacation in Puerto Rico.

While Bad Bunny has yet to talk about his new romance with the supermodel, he was recently asked about his plans for the future during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

“I just enjoy my life right now,” he said. “[I] do what I feel. What’s next? I don’t know. I’m just enjoying my life right now, I’m just living and breathing.”

