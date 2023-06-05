Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber address their ‘feud’ in new photo

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have addressed the rumors of their “feud.” In an Instagram story, Bieber shared a photo of the state of their supposed fight, demonstrating why people shouldn’t believe everything that they read online.

Jenner and Bieber

In an Instagram story, Bieber shared a selfie of herself and Jenner smiling at the camera as they hold a thumbs up. The two have dog ears and nose filters. “Feuding,” reads the text over the photo, which also has a heart emoji tacked on at the end.

Rumors of their feud began when the two attended the Monaco Grand Prix and weren’t seen spending time together. Jenner was seen with some friends and Bad Bunny, while Bieber was with Justine Skye and her husband, Justin Bieber. The two Biebers also spent some time with Jenner’s ex, Devin Booker, who is rumored to still harbor feelings for Jenner.

Jenner and Baldwin at the Met Gala

Jenner and Bieber have been friends for years, with the two discussing their friendship in Bieber’s YouTube channel. Bieber claims she met Kendall and Kylie at the same time, and while she loves both, she and Kendall developed a strong friendship after the two were spending a lot of time alone in New York City.

“What’s funny is I think that people actually think that we have this abnormal friendship—abnormal like we do all this, like, crazy s--t together,” said Bieber. “When the reality is, like, we just sit at home and drink wine or watch movies. Like, it’s so normal people don’t even understand how normal it is.”