Bad Bunny is enjoying his life ‘right now’ amid Kendall Jenner romance

It seems Bad Bunny is just enjoying the ride. The Puerto Rican revealed that he is doing what feels right at the moment and has no expectations, seemingly talking about his professional career and personal life.

Benito is known to be currently dating Kendall Jenner, causing mixed reactions among his fanbase. And while he has yet to talk about his new romance with the supermodel, he was recently asked about his plans for the future during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

“I just enjoy my life right now,” he said. “[I] do what I feel. What’s next? I don’t know. I’m just enjoying my life right now, I’m just living and breathing.” The singer has been spotted having a lot of fun with the model, recently going on a tropical getaway with Kendall to Puerto Rico.

He also talked about his latest release ‘Where She Goes,’ which explores a new sound and seems to go in a different direction in comparison to his last album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti.’

“This song just came to my mind and I recorded and I’m going to drop it now, so that’s how I want to still doing the thing, just enjoying, just feeling it,” he said. “I can’t say that I’m working because I enjoy it too much. Do this thing, create music, create videos.”

He also revealed that a music video for the new song is coming, getting fans excited for new music. “That’s what music is about, to have fun, so that’s what I like so much, this track, I love it. I’ve been listening 100 times every day. The video is crazy too, so I’m really excited to show the world my new work.”