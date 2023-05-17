Bad Bunny announces new music: ‘Where She Goes’ dropping tomorrow

Bad Bunny is coming with a new sound. The Puerto Rican singer has announced that his new song titled ‘Where She Goes,’ is set to be released tomorrow May 18 at 5 PM PT, with fans already sharing their excitement after listening to the preview on TikTok and Instagram.

The acclaimed musician is back in the studio and it seems he is ready to explore a new sound, teasing what seems to be an EDM track mixed with trap. Online users are now wondering if Benito is working on a new album with a different rhythm, in comparison to his latest album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ however, this is still unclear, as the singer previously said that he would be taking a break in 2023.

‘Where She Goes’ comes after his latest collaboration with Grupo Frontera, which quickly became a total success, achieving the band a spot on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs at No. 3. Bad Bunny also brought the band to the stage, during his incredible Coachella performance.

“Check this out,” the singer said before playing the track, in a TikTok video shared today. “Baby, tell me the truth if you forgot about me/ I know it was only one night, that we’re not going to repeat/ In you I wanted to find what I lost in someone else/ Your pride doesn’t want to speak to me, so we’re going to compete,” he sings in Spanish.