Bad Bunny hangs out with Sergio Perez ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Bad Bunny is in Monaco, and he’s wearing an amazing shirt. The Puerto Rican superstar is in the country for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco, and ahead of the event he met up with Mexican superstar Sergio “Checo” Perez at Red Bull Racing Land.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny and Sergio Perez were all smiles



Perez drives for Oracle Red Bull Racing. The friends spent some time talking on a balcony. The race begins this Sunday, so el Conejo Malo is spending some time in the country ahead of the big day.



©GettyImages



The race stars on Sunday



The Mexican racer enjoyed his time with the singer, sharing a reel of their day together. Benito got to try on a suit and helmet and sat inside one of the speed machines.

Bad Bunny, who recently set a new Spotify record, chose an amazing shirt for the outing, wearing a sheer polka dot top that looked like he was wearing a bikini underneath. He paired the look with tight grey trousers, Gucci sunglasses, and a black watch.



What is the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco?

The first Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix took place on May 14, 1950. The race was part of the inaugural Formula One World Championship season. It is now one of the most prestigious races in the F1 calendar and is held annually on the Circuit de Monaco, a street circuit located in the Principality of Monaco.

The race is known for its challenging layout and has narrow tight corners, a famous Casino Square, and a tunnel section. It’s a fan favorite and a hot spot for royalty, and celebrities. Last year Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, and Princess Gabrielle were all spotted at the event.