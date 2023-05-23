Bad Bunny sets new Spotify record with highest number of streams in a single day

Bad Bunny is on a hot strike, breaking records with his music. According to Spotify’s data, the Puerto Rican global sensation “broke the record for biggest streaming day for a male artist on Spotify in 2023 on May 19 (61.1 million.).”

The milestone comes after Bad Bunny’s new single “Where She Goes” released on May 18. The tune surprised fans, not only due to its title but also because it had hints of EDM.

©adidas



During a recent conversation with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Bad Bunny discussed the origin of the song, reflected on headlining Coachella and his new track with Grupo Frontera. “It was really fun. I was expecting make music this year, I told that. I just felt it. I had this idea, I had this feeling, and I said, ‘F**k, let’s do it.’ So that’s what music is about, to have fun… so that’s what I like so much, this track, I love it.”

Bad Bunny said headlining Coachella was a proud moment. I was also the first time a Latino headlined the beloved California show. “That was my favorite moment also. I think that my favorite part of the show was when I showed the salsa story and about the reggaeton and Caribbean music story,” he said.

“When I performed with Grupo Frontera, and I talked about all these Latino music legends. Definitely that was one of my favorite part, when I performed Safaera with Ñengo Flow. I brought the real reggaeton… Not the mainstream, not the pop side, I brought the real street soul of Puerto Rico to one of the biggest stages. So for me, that’s the best feeling ever. I start to cry ‘cause I was very emotional,” he shared.