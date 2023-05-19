Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Bad Bunny, Kylie Jenner, JLo and more

The weekend is here, and it’s time to lay back and relax. Some of your favorite celebrities are sharing stories, doing their makeup, and giving fans a look inside their lives on TikTok. Check out a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week below.
1. Lele Pons
Lele Pons and her mom do the chancla challenge.
@lelepons CHANCLETA CHALLENGE 😂🩴 #latinmoms♬ original sound - Lele Pons
2. Serena Williama
Serena Williams remembers one of her most embarassing moments.
@serena Good morning. I remember that time #fyp#embarrassing#fun♬ original sound - Serenawilliams
3. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny wears a leather outfit and teases his new song “Where She Goes.”
@badbunny
dime si te gusta y te la envio por whatsapp :)♬ original sound - Bad Bunny
4. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner enjoys Spring with her son Aire.
5. Sebastian Yatra
Sebastian Yatra gets in trouble with Lele Pons and Greeicy Bailando.
@sebastianyatra Para esos que tratan de echarle los perros a todas 💢👋🏻 @greeicybaila @lelepons ♬ VAGABUNDO - Sebastián Yatra & Manuel Turizo & Beéle
6. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas goes full theater kid, dueting a fan.
@nickjonas#duet with @Gabe Gibbs #jonasbrothers♬ original sound - Gabe Gibbs
7. Jennifer Lopez
JLo shows off her makeup routine.
@jlo#JLoBeautyRemix @JLo Beauty ♬ On The Floor - Jennifer Lopez
8. Karol G
Karol G fuels rumors that she’s dating Feid.
9. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga promotes her makeup and leaves fans confused by her appearance.
@ladygaga These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD 💄💋 @HausLabs ♬ Princess Diana - Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
10. Lizzo
Lizzo opens up about her holistic conciousness.
@lizzo#stitch with @𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐲🫧 ♬ original sound - lizzo