Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Bad Bunny, Kylie Jenner, JLo and more

Serena Williams had an epic embarassing story

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

The weekend is here, and it’s time to lay back and relax. Some of your favorite celebrities are sharing stories, doing their makeup, and giving fans a look inside their lives on TikTok. Check out a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week below.

1. Lele Pons

Lele Pons and her mom do the chancla challenge.


2. Serena Williama

Serena Williams remembers one of her most embarassing moments.

3. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny wears a leather outfit and teases his new song “Where She Goes.”

@badbunny

dime si te gusta y te la envio por whatsapp :)

♬ original sound - Bad Bunny

4. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner enjoys Spring with her son Aire.


5. Sebastian Yatra

Sebastian Yatra gets in trouble with Lele Pons and Greeicy Bailando.

@sebastianyatra Para esos que tratan de echarle los perros a todas 💢👋🏻 @greeicybaila @lelepons ♬ VAGABUNDO - Sebastián Yatra & Manuel Turizo & Beéle
6. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas goes full theater kid, dueting a fan.


7. Jennifer Lopez

JLo shows off her makeup routine.


8. Karol G

Karol G fuels rumors that she’s dating Feid.


9. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga promotes her makeup and leaves fans confused by her appearance.

@ladygaga These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD 💄💋 @HausLabs ♬ Princess Diana - Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

10. Lizzo

Lizzo opens up about her holistic conciousness.

@lizzo#stitch with @𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐲🫧 ♬ original sound - lizzo

