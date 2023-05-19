New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Bad Bunny, Nicki Nicole, Ana Tijoux, and more

It’s Friday, and summer is just around the corner. With the sun shining, and summer vacations awaiting, artists are starting to deliver some irresistible hits to get the party started. Get your playlist ready and check out a round-up of new music released this week from a variety of genres, A-list names, and up-and-coming artists.

1. Bad Bunny - Where She Goes

Bad Bunny surprised fans with a new single, “Where She Goes.” Fusing Dembow with club, the singer told Apple Music, “It was really fun. I was expecting make music this year, I told that. I just felt it. I had this idea, I had this feeling, and I said, “F**k, let’s do it.“ So that’s what music is about, to have fun… so that’s what I like so much, this track, I love it. I’ve been listening 100 times every day. The video is crazy too, so I’m really excited to show the world my new work.”

2. Nicki Nicole, Milo J - DISPARA

This week, Argentine superstar Nicki Nicole’s dropped her 10-track new album ALMA. “It’s a really beautiful album, I feel like people are going to like it a lot. So many people I admire formed a part in it, producers as well as others in the industry. I truly feel that it’s a great album, it took a while, but it was worth it,” she said of it’s release. She collaborated with Milo J for “Dispara,” which comes with an epic music video.

3. Gotopo Don Elektron- Sacúdete

Berlin-based Afro-Venezuelan artist Gotopo releases the new single “Sacúdete.” “Sacúdete” is a hypnotic electro-anthem perfect for the dance floor. “This song is an ode to the African woman,” Gotopo says. “It’s like, ‘let’s go black girl, move your body like only you know how to do.’”



4. Bad Gyal - Que Rico

Bad Gyal, who recently collaborated on Karol G’s album “Mañana Será Bonito” releases a new version of “Que Rico” with Un Titico and Dany Mg. Infused with “Reparto” beats, a musical movement derived from the Caribbean Island of Cuba, Bad Gyal adds her own twist of dancehall vocals.





5. Alejandro Fernández - No Es Que Me Quiera Ir

Alejandro Fernández releases the “ranchero-ballad,” “No Es Que Me Quiera Ir.” Written by Eden Muñoz it’s the story of a broken-hearted man, learning to let love go. The song’s release comes ahead of Fernández’s sold-out show at the Monumental Plaza de Toros México - aka “La Monumental” — the biggest bullring in the world. His performance comes almost 40 years after his legendary father Vicente Fernández performed in the same arena.

6. Ana Tijoux - Niñx

Chilean hip-hop queen Ana Tijoux is releasing her first album in 9 years, Vida. “Niñx” acts as the first single to preview the album and is accompanied by an official video directed by Camila Grandi. ”Niñx“ was produced by Ana’s longtime collaborator Andres Celis. “This song is born as a manifesto to the child we all have inside of us,” Ana said in a statement. “That living being that is capable of dreaming and building infinite castles of humanity and love.”

7. Mar Lucas, Kenia OS, Beéle - “Tú Sí”

Mar Lucas, Beéle & Kenia OS bring tropical vibes and an irresistable rhythm with “Tú Sí.” The trio will have you ready to dance.

8. Nicky Jam, Feid - La 69

Urban music star Nicki Jam collaborates with Feid for “La 69.” Talking about temptations and infidelity, it comes with a thrilling music video.



9. Maeta, Lucky Day, The Free Nationals - Through the Night

Maeta collaborates with Lucky Daye and the Free Nationals for the lusciously seductive track, “Through The Night.” “Working with Lucky was so much fun. I’ve never worked with such an amazing vocal producer. We played games, talked shit, and had a really fun time. But when it was time to work he made sure I was on point,” she said in a press release.

10. Christian Alicea - Aroma

Puerto Rican tropical sensation Christian Alicea is ready to be the fresh new face of today’s salsa music. The artist, who started singing when he was 3, just released his debut studio album “Yo” with the focus track being “Aroma.”