BTS 10th anniversary: This is how Seoul will celebrate it

BTS is one of the biggest bands in the world. On June 13th, the band is celebrating its 10th anniversary, with Seoul having many surprises for fans.

According to the Korean Herald, Hybe, the band’s agency, will be partnering up with the city of Seoul to organize various celebrations on the special date. Some of the plans include dressing the city in purple, the color associated with the band, and setting up an “Army Road,” where fans can stop by and celebrate the occasion.

Previous BTS anniversaries have been celebrated in Seoul, but over the past years, most celebrations have been held online in order to stick to Covid-19 protocols. “We will make an announcement when the plan is finalized,” said Hybe.

BTS is made up of band members Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook and is currently on a hiatus, with everyone focused on pursuing individual projects for the time being. The band has been nominated for five Grammys, including Album of the Year.

While it’s unknown when the band will be making their official return, BTS will soon be releasing an autobiography, where fans can learn more about their 10-year journey. The book is titled “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” and comes out on July 9th.

