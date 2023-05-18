Since its launch, the Fast and Furious saga has been a big supporter of Latin music —way before it became a worldwide phenomenon. Now that the last movie is about to be released, it is unsurprising that the hottest Hispanic artists are part of it.

Among the stars who are part of the soundtrack of Fast X is María Becerra with “Te Cura.” The Argentine singer recently presented the new song, and during an interview with MTV, she explained the creative process of writing the tune.

©Agencies



María Becerra reveals she was in ‘Fast and Furious’ mode to be part of the saga’s last film

“We did the song in an hour because we had to go to a sound check, we were in Mexico, and the people from ‘Fast and Furious’ told us they needed to hear the verse,” Becerra revealed.

“The song was going to be with two more artists, and it was going to be a featuring, and we said, ‘That’s it, we put ourselves in ’Fast and Furious‘ mode, and we sent the verse, and they liked it so much that they said ’we want the song to be with you only.’ And from then on, we sent them everything, my verse, the pre-chorus, it was beautiful,” she assured.

©GettyImages



The Latin GRAMMY-nominated superstar recently joined Warner Music Latina’s artist roster – alongside Warner Music Group labelmate 300 Entertainment.

The new deal aims to take her career to the next level after Becerra became one of the top five most listened-to female Latin artists on Spotify’s Top Global charts.

Also known as “La Nena de Argentina,” the Buenos Aires native received the Visionary award at Billboard’s inaugural Latin Women in Music gala and has won numerous awards and received multiple nominations, including the Latin American Music Awards, MTV MIAW, Premios Tu Música Urbano and Premio Lo Nuestro.

In March 2023, Becerra had an impressive performance at the closing of the prestigious Lollapalooza festival in Argentina, where she dazzled more than 100,000 spectators. In addition, she had a sold-out show at the emblematic Movistar Arena in Chile.

In 2022, María Becerra released her album La Nena De Argentina, which includes 13 songs exploring genres like bachata, cumbia, pop, reggaeton, trap, acoustic ballads, and many more.

In 2023 Becerra will kick off her much-anticipated tour. The star will take her music to Mexico, Spain, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Bolivia, among many others.