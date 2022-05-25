Rita Moreno is an official Fast & Furious granny! As Vin Diesel’s character’s beloved grandmother, the legendary EGOT-winning actress just secured a role in the franchise sequel Fast X.

On Tuesday, the star took to social media to publish a video alongside Moreno and co-star Michelle Rodriguez. “It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” Diesel said, referring to his character, Dominic Toretto. “I’m so blessed.”

©Vin Diesel



Rita Moreno joins the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga as Vin Diesel’s character’s beloved grandmother

The West Side Story actress said she accepted the role because she low-key wanted to be part of the iconic saga. “You know what? I think I was getting … I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? And I’m here. And the answer is yes; I’ll do it,” she said.

Louis Leterrier will direct Fast X (also known as Fast & Furious 10), which will reportedly premiere on May 19, 2023. The upcoming action film written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau is the sequel to F9 (2021) and explores more of the Toretto family tree after introducing Dom’s long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena).

The tenth main installment and the eleventh feature film in the Fast & Furious franchise will star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, and Alan Ritchson.