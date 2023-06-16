Kendall Jenner gives pregnancy update and it’s not what you think

The internet has been going crazy for the latest pregnancy rumors surrounding Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. And while many didn’t know how the rumor first started, viewers of The Kardashians quickly found out that it all had to do with a clip in the reality show where a producer asks the supermodel about the pregnancy without additional context.

“So the big question is, how’s the pregnancy going?” Kendall is asked during one of the show’s confessionals, making viewers think that she could be expecting a baby, with many linking the rumor to her current relationship with the Puerto Rican singer. “Good. I’m supposed to get ultrasound photos soon. I’ve only seen when it was an egg or whatever, it wasn’t like a shape,” she said.

The latest episode of the series shows Kendall confirming a pregnancy. However, she admits she is talking about her horse, who was expecting at the time. “I’m not pregnant,” she added. “You heard it here first.” Back in November 2022, Kendall revealed that her horse would be having a baby via surrogate. “I just got the news,” she said at the time sharing her excitement.

When it comes to having a baby, Kendall previously said that she is still not ready to start a family. “I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life,” she said to her mom, Kris Jenner, during the previous season of the show. “I’m still just enjoying life on my own, and I’m OK with that right now.”