Bad Bunny kicks off ‘Most Wanted Tour’ in the US

Bad Bunny is back onstage. The global icon is kicking off his Most Wanted Tour today in the US, running until May of this year with stops all over North America. The tour marks his return on some of the world’s largest stadiums following his record breaking World’s Hottest Tour, which earned over $314 million dollars.

Bad Bunny at Saturday Night Live

Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour consists of 37 dates across 31 cities in North America. It kicks off today, in Salta Lake City, Utah, at the Delta Center. According to local reports, Bad Bunny has been in the city for the past three days, rehearsing and preparing for the show, which marks the first time he’s performed in the venue.

Salt Lake City is a growing area for the Latin community, with event organizers reporting that sales outperformed their expectations. “This is our highest grossing single day concert in the history of the arena," said Mark Powell, manager of events at the Delta Center, to FOX Salt Lake City. "More than U2, more than the Eagles, anybody.”

Tickets for Bad Bunny’s show start at around $200.

Bad Bunny announced his tour last year

Following the release of his latest record “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana,” Bad Bunny announced the tour which appears to focus on his trap songs.

“No one knows what will happen tomorrow. Don’t let it escape. Because there’s a chance you won’t be able to see it again,” reads the concert’s poster, which shoes a black and white photo of Bad Bunny when he was younger, and known for his trap hits.