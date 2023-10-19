Bad Bunny announces 2024 ‘Most Wanted Tour’ for ‘real fans’

Bad Bunny is back on the road again. Following a year-long break from touring, Bad Bunny has a whole new show titled “Most Wanted Tour,” kicking off in 2024 with 47 dates in North America.

Bad Bunny made the announcement on social media, sharing the news in a video that shows him as a cowboy with his face covered up. As he rides his horse, he stops in front of a wall with a wanted poster on it, showing his face when he was younger and was first starting to make music. “Most Wanted Tour 2024,” reads the flyer, which he crumbles up and throws to the ground.

Starting in late February, the shows will take him to some of the major cities in the states, including Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Miami, and more. It wraps in May, although the poster teased that more dates will be announced in the near future.

Bad Bunny shared the tour’s poster on social media

Bad Bunny’s released a new record last week

Bad Bunny dropped a surprise album last week, titled “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.” The record became the year’s most streamed album in a single day on Spotify. Over the past three years, Bad Bunny has been the platform’s most streamed artist. His previous album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” was also Spotify’s most streamed album of all time.

Scroll down to have a look at Bad Bunny’s 2024 tour dates:

02-21 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

02-23 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

02-24 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

02-27 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

02-28 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

03-01 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

03-02 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

03-05 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

03-07 Portland, OR - Moda Center

03-09 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

03-13 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

03-14 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

03-15 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

03-20 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

03-23 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

03-26 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

03-28 Chicago, IL - United Center

03-29 Chicago, IL - United Center

03-30 Chicago, IL - United Center

04-04 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

04-06 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

04-09 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

04-11 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

04-12 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

04-13 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

04-17 Boston, MA - TD Garden

04-19 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

04-20 Hartford, CT - XL Center

04-22 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

04-24 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

04-26 Austin, TX - Moody Center

04-27 Austin, TX - Moody Center

04-30 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

05-01 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

05-03 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

05-04 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

05-07 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

05-10 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

05-11 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

05-14 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

05-15 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

05-17 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

05-18 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

05-21 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

05-24 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

05-25 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

05-26 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

