Bad Bunny announces 2024 ‘Most Wanted Tour’ for ‘real fans’

Bad Bunny is back on the road again. Following a year-long break from touring, Bad Bunny has a whole new show titled “Most Wanted Tour,” kicking off in 2024 with 47 dates in North America.
Bad Bunny made the announcement on social media, sharing the news in a video that shows him as a cowboy with his face covered up. As he rides his horse, he stops in front of a wall with a wanted poster on it, showing his face when he was younger and was first starting to make music. “Most Wanted Tour 2024,” reads the flyer, which he crumbles up and throws to the ground.
Starting in late February, the shows will take him to some of the major cities in the states, including Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Miami, and more. It wraps in May, although the poster teased that more dates will be announced in the near future.
Bad Bunny’s released a new record last week
Bad Bunny dropped a surprise album last week, titled “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.” The record became the year’s most streamed album in a single day on Spotify. Over the past three years, Bad Bunny has been the platform’s most streamed artist. His previous album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” was also Spotify’s most streamed album of all time.
Scroll down to have a look at Bad Bunny’s 2024 tour dates:
- 02-21 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- 02-23 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
- 02-24 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
- 02-27 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- 02-28 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- 03-01 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- 03-02 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- 03-05 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- 03-07 Portland, OR - Moda Center
- 03-09 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- 03-13 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
- 03-14 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
- 03-15 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
- 03-20 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- 03-23 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- 03-26 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- 03-28 Chicago, IL - United Center
- 03-29 Chicago, IL - United Center
- 03-30 Chicago, IL - United Center
- 04-04 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
- 04-06 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- 04-09 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- 04-11 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- 04-12 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- 04-13 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- 04-17 Boston, MA - TD Garden
- 04-19 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- 04-20 Hartford, CT - XL Center
- 04-22 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
- 04-24 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- 04-26 Austin, TX - Moody Center
- 04-27 Austin, TX - Moody Center
- 04-30 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- 05-01 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- 05-03 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- 05-04 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- 05-07 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- 05-10 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- 05-11 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- 05-14 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- 05-15 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- 05-17 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- 05-18 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- 05-21 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- 05-24 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- 05-25 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- 05-26 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center