Young Miko Announces THE XOXO TOUR 2024: Find here all her performances across the U.S

Get ready to groove to the beats of genre-bending sensation Young Miko as she embarks on her highly anticipated tour, THE XOXO TOUR 2024. The Puerto Rican powerhouse is all set to mesmerize audiences across 19 cities in the United States, promising an electrifying experience like never before.

Produced by Live Nation, THE XOXO TOUR 2024 will kick off its journey on July 31 at the iconic Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO, marking the beginning of a musical odyssey that will span the nation.

©GettyImages



From chart-topping hits to soul-stirring melodies, her performances promise to captivate audiences and leave them craving more.

From the vibrant vibes of San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA (August 6), to the pulsating energy of Los Angeles‘ Peacock Theater (August 15), and culminating in a grand finale at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City (August 27), Young Miko is ready to set stages ablaze with her dynamic performances.

Ticket Information for Young Miko’s THE XOXO TOUR 2024

Fans eager to catch Young Miko can secure their tickets starting with an exclusive artist presale on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 AM local time. Additional presale opportunities will be available leading up to the general on-sale date, starting Friday, May 3, at 10 AM local time, exclusively through LiveNation.com.

Exclusive VIP packages will be available for purchase for those craving an unforgettable VIP experience. These packages offer a range of perks, from premium seating to exclusive access to the pre-show soundcheck, along with specially curated VIP gift items.

A Star on the Rise

Young Miko’s venture onto THE XOXO TOUR 2024 follows her groundbreaking debut album, att., which soared into the Top 10 of Billboard’s esteemed Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts. Packed with infectious rhythms and captivating lyrics, att. has solidified Young Miko’s position as a rising star in the music industry.

With accolades pouring in, Young Miko’s talent and charisma have been recognized by industry heavyweights and fans alike. Following her electrifying performance at Coachella, important publications hailed her as a force to be reckoned with, commanding the stage with the confidence of a seasoned performer.

Don’t Miss the Beat

As Young Miko gears up to embark on THE XOXO TOUR 2024, fans can expect a musical extravaganza. From chart-topping hits to soul-stirring melodies, her performances promise to captivate audiences and leave them craving more.

Young Miko – THE XOXO TOUR 2024