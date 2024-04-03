Young Miko shares an insight into her debut album ‘att’

Young Miko brings fresh air to the music industry with her authenticity and unique perspective. Miko, a rising star in the música urbana scene, has been making waves with her distinct blend of rap rhymes and sugary vocals, coupled with her unapologetic expression of her queer identity. With the release of her debut album, “att,” on April 5 via The Wave Music Group, Miko is poised to captivate audiences with her raw talent and deeply personal storytelling.

In March, Miko teased fans with the release of “Curita,” the melodic first single from “att.” Translating to “bandage” in Spanish, “Curita” explores themes of healing and resilience, resonating with listeners who have experienced moments in life where they’ve needed a figurative bandage to mend their wounds. Produced by her longtime collaborators Mauro and Jota Rosa, the track showcases Miko’s versatile artistry and sets the stage for what promises to be a remarkable debut album.

The official music video for “Curita,” directed by Joshua Rivera, further solidified Miko’s presence in the music scene, garnering attention for its visual storytelling and emotional depth. However, Miko’s impact extends beyond her music; at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, she was honored with the Impact Award. During the ceremony, Miko delivered a mesmerizing “Curita” performance, captivating the audience with her magnetic stage presence and powerful vocals.

Billboard’s recent feature on Miko highlighted her remarkable journey as an artist, noting her ability to navigate and thrive in a male-dominated genre while staying true to her identity.

As the release date for “att” draws near, Miko took to social media to offer fans a glimpse into the inspiration behind the album. In a heartfelt prologue shared on Instagram, she expressed, “Cuando escribo estoy mostrándome completa. Y este disco es literalmente mi diario,” revealing that the album serves as a personal diary, allowing her to fully express herself and connect with listeners on a deeper level.

With “att,” Young Miko invites audiences into her world, sharing intimate stories and reflections that resonate with universal experiences of love, loss, and self-discovery. As she continues to push boundaries and challenge conventions, Miko emerges as not just a musician but a fearless trailblazer and advocate for authenticity in artistry.

©Young Miko





In March, Bad Bunny delivered an electrifying performance to a sold-out crowd for three consecutive nights at the United Center in Chicago. On the final night of his Most Wanted Tour, the audience was in for a special treat as Bad Bunny brought out Young Miko as a surprise guest. The duo performed “Fina,” a fan-favorite song from Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana album.