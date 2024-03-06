Young Miko joins Apple Music’s curated Up Next program

Young Miko is Apple Music’s latest talent to join its prestigious Up Next program, an initiative to identify, showcase, and elevate the music industry’s rising stars. It is worth noting that the decision to include the Puerto Rican star in this program was a strategic move, as it highlights her rising prominence and increasing popularity in the worldwide music industry.

This selection shows her exceptional talent and ability to captivate audiences with her unique style and powerful performances. She has undoubtedly earned her place among our time’s most promising young artists.

From Tattoos and Soccer to Global Music Sensation

Before her musical journey began, María Victoria Ramírez de Arellano Cardona, known professionally as Young Miko, had diverse interests ranging from tattoo artistry to playing soccer. However, her venture into music, starting with uploading her tracks online, marked the beginning of her meteoric rise.

Her debut EP, “TRAP KITTY,” released in 2022, was a vibrant mix of trap and reggaetón, catching the attention of listeners worldwide with hits like “Riri” and “Lisa.”

A Trailblazer in Music

Miko’s collaboration with Colombian artist Feid on “Classy 101” catapulted her into the international limelight, showcasing her distinctive bars and unparalleled seduction skills. This track, among others, helped her music reach Apple Music’s all-genre chart in over 30 countries, establishing her as a formidable force in the music industry.

Her collaborations in 2023, including tracks with Karol G and Bad Bunny, secured her a spot in Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 and propelled her to the top five of the Global chart for the first time.

A Phenomenal Surge in Popularity

The statistics testify to Young Miko’s soaring popularity, with her streams on Apple Music worldwide increasing by over 1,250%. Furthermore, her presence on major Apple Music playlists such as Today’s Hits, ¡Dale Play!, Pure Fuego, and La Fórmula has seen an astonishing increase of nearly 1,600%, highlighting her widespread acceptance and appeal.

Young Miko: Beyond the Music

In an exclusive Up Next short film, Young Miko offers a personal look into her life in Añasco, Puerto Rico. The film gives fans a rare glimpse into her world off-stage, showcasing the sources of her inspiration and tranquility and the strong connections she maintains with her art, friends, and family. Through her story, Miko expresses a profound appreciation for her personal growth and the journey of self-discovery she continues to navigate.

Looking Ahead

“I’m so excited to be Apple’s Up Next artist,” says Young Miko, expressing her gratitude and enthusiasm for being part of a campaign that has previously spotlighted artists she admires. As she relishes this significant recognition from Apple Music, Young Miko is poised for further accomplishments and continued success in her musical career.

“I like more and more the woman that I’m becoming and that I’ve found in me,” she tells Apple Music. “I want to keep looking for that fulfillment and keep learning from myself and my surroundings.”

The vast Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like Sabrina Claudio, Bad Bunny, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Ingrid Andress, Rema, BENEE, Natanael Cano, Jay Wheeler, Omar Apollo, Yahritza Y Su Esencia, Ice Spice, XG, Grupo Frontera, Teezo Touchdown and more.