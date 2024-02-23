New Music Friday: Selena Gomez, Kany García, Young Miko, Reyna Tropical, and more

Happy Friday! It’s been an exciting year for new music and this week saw some big releases. Get your weekend started by listening to our round up of music dropped this week.

1. Kany García, Young Miko - En Esta Boca

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García joins forces for the first time with Young Miko for, “En esta boca.” “I am excited to collaborate with Young Miko on this special project. The opportunity to explore new genres and merge our voices in this unique bachata has been a truly enriching experience. Miko is extremely talented; I admire and respect her art very much, and creating this song together was simply magical,” Garcia said.

2. Residente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Penélope Cruz - 313

René Pérez Joglar, known as Residente, releases his anticipated second solo album, “Las Letras Ya No Importan” The album features 23 tracks, with artists like Ricky Martin, Busta Rhymes, Vico C, Alejandro, Christian Nodal, Arcangel, Jessie Reyez, and more. One of the tracks, “313” features Penélope Cruz and Silvia Pérez Cruz and is a homage to violinist Valentina, a close friend who passed away.

3. Reyna Tropica - Conocerla

Reyna Tropical presents her new single, “Conocerla,” from her upcoming debut album, Malegría, out March 29th. ﻿ Reyna Tropical’s co-founding member, Nectali “Sumohair” Diaz, passed away in 2022 the album marks the transition from the duo to Reyna’s solo project. The guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer said in a press release, this is “a song dedicated to the multiplicity and multi-faceted experiences that I carry and act from as a queer, norteña woman—rebuking the lifelong narrative of being told ‘que no soy ni de aquí ni de allá.’ It’s a slow, consistent movement that dances towards belonging in the in between, a place of sensuality, acceptance, and creation.”

4. Selena Gomez - Love On

Selena Gomez releases her first single of 2024, “Love On.” The drop comes amid her romance with Benny Blanco and the lyrics are all about waiting for the right time to dive head into an exhilarating and passionate love. It’s the perfect pop anthem.

5. Mamasota - MTZ Manuel Turizo x Yandel

Manuel Turizo and Yandel join forces on “Mamasota.” The song’s classic reggaeton style and dynamic beat are sure to get the party started. It comes with six minute action packed and dramatic music video directed by Simon Brand, and co-directed by Jerome Lehoucq, and Sergio De Ávila. The short film style video is a testimony to the power of music videos.

6. Goyo - Insomnia

Colombian singer Goyo releases of her new single titled “Insomnia,” venturing into a sonic territory she has never explored before, with alternative rhythms. “There are many things that keep us awake at night, but we always find a way to overcome them... With music, always with music. Insomnia is a powerful track; it’s like a declaration of resilience,” she said in a statement.

7. LAGOS & ELENA ROSE - Blanco Y Negro

LAGOS, the duo composed of Luis Jiménez and Agustín Zubillaga and Elena Rose come together for ‘Blanco y Negro.’ Blending their unique styles and voices, their chemistry shines through. The song reflects on lifes challenges, especially when it comes to love.



8. Wisin, Gabito Ballesteros - UN SHOT

Fresh off his three Premio Lo Nuestro nominations, WISIN, continues to show his versatility, venturing into regional Mexican music with “UN SHOT.” The song is a collaboration with Corrido Tumbado star, Gabito Ballestero. “I’m excited to be able to share ‘Un Shot’ with all my fans in Mexico and around the world. This collaboration with Gabito Ballestero represents a new chapter in my career and I am sure that the public will greatly enjoy this fusion of styles and cultures,” Wisin said in a press release.

9.Enrique Iglesias, Miranda Lambert - Space In My Heart

Enrique Iglesias and Miranda Lambert come together for “Space In My Heart.” The Spanish artist sings in English and fans are loving the track.

10. SANTA FE KLAN, DUKI, PESO PLUMA - NO SON KLLE

Santa Fe Klan releases a new rap song “No Son Klle” featuring global phenomenon Peso Pluma and Argentine rapper Duki. The streets serve as the backdrop for “No Son Klle,” reflecting the challenges and triumphs of urban life.